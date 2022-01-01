Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in South Bend

Go
South Bend restaurants
Toast

South Bend restaurants that serve fish and chips

Consumer pic

 

The Bucket

1212 S Ironwood Dr, South Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$14.99
crispy fried hake, seasoned fries, tartar sauce
More about The Bucket
Fish & Chips image

SMOKED SALMON

Fiddler's Hearth Public House

127 N Main Street, South Bend

Avg 4.3 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jr Fish & Chips$11.00
Entree / Fish & Chips - FAMILY SIZE$48.00
Fish & Chips$18.00
Two quarter-pound pieces of haddock fillet battered/fried with house cut chips wrapped in the South Bend Tribune. (Extra cod $7/piece)
More about Fiddler's Hearth Public House
Consumer pic

 

O’Rourke’s Public House - 1044 E Angela Blvd,Ste 103

1044 E Angela Blvd,Ste 103, South Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH & CHIPS$14.99
More about O’Rourke’s Public House - 1044 E Angela Blvd,Ste 103

Browse other tasty dishes in South Bend

Veggie Burgers

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Snapper

Chicken Tenders

Chicago Dogs

Boneless Wings

Quesadillas

Reuben

Map

More near South Bend to explore

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Granger

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Mishawaka

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

New Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston