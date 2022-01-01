Fish and chips in South Bend
South Bend restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about The Bucket
The Bucket
1212 S Ironwood Dr, South Bend
|Fish & Chips
|$14.99
crispy fried hake, seasoned fries, tartar sauce
More about Fiddler's Hearth Public House
SMOKED SALMON
Fiddler's Hearth Public House
127 N Main Street, South Bend
|Jr Fish & Chips
|$11.00
|Entree / Fish & Chips - FAMILY SIZE
|$48.00
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Two quarter-pound pieces of haddock fillet battered/fried with house cut chips wrapped in the South Bend Tribune. (Extra cod $7/piece)