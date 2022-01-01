Nachos in South Bend
South Bend restaurants that serve nachos
Bourbon Street Pizza
902 S Twyckenham Drive, South Bend
|Nacho Cheese Doritos
|$1.49
Crooked Ewe Brewery
1047 Lincoln Way East, South Bend
|Loaded Nachos
|$12.00
Pork rinds + stout beer cheese + queso fresco + pulled pork + pickled fresno + green onion
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Lauber
504 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend
|Tin Can Nachos
|$10.00
Smoked ancho chili cheese sauce, black olives, house made salsa verde, beef and bean blend, queso fresco, cilantro and pickled jalapeno