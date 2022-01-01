Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in South Bend

South Bend restaurants
South Bend restaurants that serve nachos

Bourbon Street Pizza image

 

Bourbon Street Pizza

902 S Twyckenham Drive, South Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Cheese Doritos$1.49
More about Bourbon Street Pizza
Crooked Ewe Brewery image

 

Crooked Ewe Brewery

1047 Lincoln Way East, South Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Nachos$12.00
Pork rinds + stout beer cheese + queso fresco + pulled pork + pickled fresno + green onion
More about Crooked Ewe Brewery
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Lauber

504 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.4 (782 reviews)
Takeout
Tin Can Nachos$10.00
Smoked ancho chili cheese sauce, black olives, house made salsa verde, beef and bean blend, queso fresco, cilantro and pickled jalapeno
More about The Lauber
Cinco 5 International image

 

Cinco 5 International

112 W Colfax Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.6 (780 reviews)
Takeout
Macho Nachos$12.00
Signature corn tortilla chips covered with beans, mix cheese. Topped with choice of chicken or steak. Lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, sour cream, and guacamole
More about Cinco 5 International

