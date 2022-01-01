Pies in South Bend

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

South Bend restaurants that serve pies

Waka Dog Cafe image

HOT DOGS

Waka Dog Cafe

1809 South Bend Avenue, South Bend

Avg 4.6 (358 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$3.99
More about Waka Dog Cafe
Fiddler's Hearth image

SMOKED SALMON

Fiddler's Hearth

127 N Main Street, South Bend

Avg 4.3 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Shepherd's Pie$13.00
Made with our vegan burger, vegetables, and vegan mashed potatoes.
Shepherds Pie$16.00
Lamb, beef & vegetable casserole topped with mashed potatoes. Add cheddar cheese for $1 extra.
Steak & Guinness Pie$17.00
Steak, mushrooms & onions stewed in Guinness gravy topped with puff pastry. Served with mashed potatoes & choice of side vegetable.
More about Fiddler's Hearth

