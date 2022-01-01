Pies in South Bend
South Bend restaurants that serve pies
HOT DOGS
Waka Dog Cafe
1809 South Bend Avenue, South Bend
|Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
|$3.99
SMOKED SALMON
Fiddler's Hearth
127 N Main Street, South Bend
|Vegan Shepherd's Pie
|$13.00
Made with our vegan burger, vegetables, and vegan mashed potatoes.
|Shepherds Pie
|$16.00
Lamb, beef & vegetable casserole topped with mashed potatoes. Add cheddar cheese for $1 extra.
|Steak & Guinness Pie
|$17.00
Steak, mushrooms & onions stewed in Guinness gravy topped with puff pastry. Served with mashed potatoes & choice of side vegetable.