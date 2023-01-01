Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice noodles in South Bend

South Bend restaurants
South Bend restaurants that serve rice noodles

Crooked Ewe Brewery image

 

Crooked Ewe Brewery & Ale House

1047 Lincoln Way East, South Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Noodle Salad$14.00
carrot + daikon + edamame + spring mix + cashews + thai basil + cilantro + cashew dressing
More about Crooked Ewe Brewery & Ale House
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar

119 N Michigan St, South Bend

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Singaporean Rice Noodles$14.00
Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2), sautéed with mixed vegetables, egg & rice noodles in a yellow curry sauce
More about Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar

