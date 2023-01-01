Rice noodles in South Bend
South Bend restaurants that serve rice noodles
More about Crooked Ewe Brewery & Ale House
Crooked Ewe Brewery & Ale House
1047 Lincoln Way East, South Bend
|Rice Noodle Salad
|$14.00
carrot + daikon + edamame + spring mix + cashews + thai basil + cilantro + cashew dressing
More about Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
119 N Michigan St, South Bend
|Singaporean Rice Noodles
|$14.00
Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2), sautéed with mixed vegetables, egg & rice noodles in a yellow curry sauce