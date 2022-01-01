Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in South Bend

South Bend restaurants
South Bend restaurants that serve rigatoni

The Bucket

1212 S Ironwood Dr, South Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni Spicy Chicken$14.99
rigatoni, grilled chicken, mushroom cream sauce
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Lauber

504 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.4 (782 reviews)
Takeout
Family Rigatoni Special w/ Salad$39.99
Our famous house speciality that is big enough to satisfy your family's hunger! Includes a pan of our creamy rigatoni chicken pasta and a large side salad with your choice of dressing. Feeds 3-5
Rigatoni Chicken Pasta$15.00
Our famous house speciality! Rigatoni noodles and seasoned chicken tossed in a slightly spicy mushroom cream sauce.
