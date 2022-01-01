Rigatoni in South Bend
South Bend restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about The Bucket
The Bucket
1212 S Ironwood Dr, South Bend
|Rigatoni Spicy Chicken
|$14.99
rigatoni, grilled chicken, mushroom cream sauce
More about The Lauber
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Lauber
504 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend
|Family Rigatoni Special w/ Salad
|$39.99
Our famous house speciality that is big enough to satisfy your family's hunger! Includes a pan of our creamy rigatoni chicken pasta and a large side salad with your choice of dressing. Feeds 3-5
|Rigatoni Chicken Pasta
|$15.00
Our famous house speciality! Rigatoni noodles and seasoned chicken tossed in a slightly spicy mushroom cream sauce.