Snapper in
South Bend
/
South Bend
/
Snapper
South Bend restaurants that serve snapper
SANDWICHES
Fatbird
103 W Colfax Ave, South Bend
Avg 4.3
(434 reviews)
Fried Snapper Sand
$14.99
More about Fatbird
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
119 N Michigan St, South Bend
Avg 4.4
(1474 reviews)
Spicy Red Snapper Roll
$8.00
Contains scallions, masago & tempura crunch
More about Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
