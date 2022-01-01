Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in South Bend

South Bend restaurants
South Bend restaurants that serve snapper

Fatbird image

SANDWICHES

Fatbird

103 W Colfax Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.3 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Snapper Sand$14.99
More about Fatbird
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar

119 N Michigan St, South Bend

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Red Snapper Roll$8.00
Contains scallions, masago & tempura crunch
More about Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar

