Tacos in South Bend

South Bend restaurants that serve tacos

Crooked Ewe Brewery image

 

Crooked Ewe Brewery

1047 Lincoln Way East, South Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos$16.00
pulled pork + fresno + cilantro + sriracha sour cream + lime - Vegetarian/vegan option
Dinner Tacos image

 

Cinco 5 International

112 W Colfax Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.6 (780 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dinner Tacos$11.00
Four Mexican style tacos, choice of a protein.
Served with rice and beans
Any alterations will change the price
Lunch Tacos$7.50
Three tacos served with a side of Mexican rice and re-fried beans
12 Mexican Tacos$15.99
Restaurant banner

 

Tossed Togo

2022 South Bend Ave., South Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad - HALF$9.00
Tortilla Chips, shredded iceberg, tomato, red onion, Cheddar, avocado, lime sour cream drizzle, seasoned ground beef, tricolor tortilla strips - taco dressing
