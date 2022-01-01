Tacos in South Bend
Crooked Ewe Brewery
1047 Lincoln Way East, South Bend
|Tacos
|$16.00
pulled pork + fresno + cilantro + sriracha sour cream + lime - Vegetarian/vegan option
Cinco 5 International
112 W Colfax Ave, South Bend
|Dinner Tacos
|$11.00
Four Mexican style tacos, choice of a protein.
Served with rice and beans
Any alterations will change the price
|Lunch Tacos
|$7.50
Three tacos served with a side of Mexican rice and re-fried beans
|12 Mexican Tacos
|$15.99