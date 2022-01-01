Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
South Bend
/
South Bend
/
Tiramisu
South Bend restaurants that serve tiramisu
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
119 N Michigan St, South Bend
Avg 4.4
(1474 reviews)
Tiramisu
$9.00
More about Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
Cafe Navarre
101 N. Michigan Street, South Bend
No reviews yet
Tiramisu Cheesecake
$9.00
More about Cafe Navarre
Browse other tasty dishes in South Bend
Rigatoni
Dumplings
Fried Pickles
Calamari
Taco Salad
Quesadillas
Caesar Salad
Hot Chocolate
More near South Bend to explore
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Mishawaka
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Granger
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
La Porte
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
New Buffalo
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Stevensville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Buchanan
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(51 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Fort Wayne
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(306 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston