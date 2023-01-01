Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Ewen
  • /
  • South Branch Saloon - 210 S Cedar St
Banner picView gallery

South Branch Saloon - 210 S Cedar St

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

210 S Cedar St

Ewen, MI 49925

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

210 S Cedar St, Ewen MI 49925

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hoppy’s Bar & Grill -
orange starNo Reviews
4780 M 28 Duncan Township, MI 49967
View restaurantnext
Phelps Hillside Restaurant LLC - 5751 Hillside Resort Tr.
orange starNo Reviews
2474 S Shore Rd Phelps, WI 54554
View restaurantnext
Headwaters Restaurant and Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
5675 County Road M Boulder Junction, WI 54512
View restaurantnext
McGann’s Pub & WineBar - 5461 Park St
orange starNo Reviews
5461 Park St Boulder Junction, WI 54512
View restaurantnext
The Outpost
orange starNo Reviews
8279 Main Street Presque isle, WI 54557
View restaurantnext
Gateway Lodge Inc - 4103 County Road B
orange starNo Reviews
4103 County Road B Land O Lakes, WI 54540
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Ewen

Mohawk

No reviews yet

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

South Branch Saloon - 210 S Cedar St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston