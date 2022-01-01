South Burlington restaurants you'll love
South Burlington's top cuisines
Must-try South Burlington restaurants
More about Windjammer & Upper Deck Pub
Windjammer & Upper Deck Pub
1076 Williston Road, South Burlington
|Popular items
|CAB Sirloin
|$24.00
8oz hand-cut Certified Angus Beef top sirloin
|New England Shepherd's Pie
|$17.00
House-ground ribeye, sirloin and tenderloin layered
with roasted corn, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes
and tomatoes, finished with VT Cheddar
|Scallops Wrapped In Bacon
|$17.00
Five sea scallops wrapped in Applewood smoked bacon with citrus-cracked pepper sauce and balsamic reduction
More about Mimmo's Italian Restaurant
Mimmo's Italian Restaurant
408 Shelburne Rd, South Burlington
|Popular items
|Wings
|$10.75
10 or 20 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of hot, medium or mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
|Garden
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, onion, broccoli, green pepper, black olives and pepperoncini.
|Balsamic Chicken
Diced Chicken breast sautéed in garlic Olive Oil and Penne pasta to reduction. On the bottom a heathy bed of Green leaf Lettuce, Cherry tomatoes, julienned Cucumber, onions, Kalamata olives and crumbles of feta and parmigian.
More about Chicken Charlies
Chicken Charlies
1160 Williston Rd, So Burlington
|Popular items
|Sauce (lrg)
|$1.59
4 oz
|Sauce (sm)
|$0.79
2 oz
|Jumbo Wings (Bone-In)
More about Guild Tavern
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Guild Tavern
1633 Williston Rd, South Burlington
|Popular items
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$15.00
Dry rubbed chicken wings, Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese Dressing
|CHICKEN
|$26.00
spit roasted dry-rubbed Adams farm chicken, roasted baby potatoes, bacon, braised greens
|GRILLED OCTOPUS
|$16.00
chickpeas, roasted cipollini onions, calabrese pepper chimichurri
More about Skinny Pancake- Airport
Skinny Pancake- Airport
1200 Airport Dr, South Burlington
|Popular items
|Mad Hasher
|$6.95
Egg, Cabot cheddar and a hash brown on an english muffin
$ Add local Ham, Bacon or Sausage
|Hash Browns
|$3.00
Native potatoes, shredded, pattied and fried. Served as a pair.
|Quickee
|$5.95
Egg and Cabot cheddar on a house made english muffin.
$ Add local Ham, Bacon or Sausage
More about Bliss Bee SOUTH BURLINGTON
Bliss Bee SOUTH BURLINGTON
1185 Shelburne Road, Suite 6, South Burlington
|Popular items
|Hand-Cut Fries
|$3.49
try as we might, to go fries do not travel long distances very well
|Cowboy Chicken
|$8.99
Fried chicken breast / bacon / crispy onions / ranch / lettuce
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
Maple Mustard