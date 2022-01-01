South Burlington restaurants you'll love

South Burlington restaurants
Toast
  • South Burlington

South Burlington's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Burger
BBQ
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Chicken
Gastropubs
Must-try South Burlington restaurants

Windjammer & Upper Deck Pub image

 

Windjammer & Upper Deck Pub

1076 Williston Road, South Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CAB Sirloin$24.00
8oz hand-cut Certified Angus Beef top sirloin
New England Shepherd's Pie$17.00
House-ground ribeye, sirloin and tenderloin layered
with roasted corn, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes
and tomatoes, finished with VT Cheddar
Scallops Wrapped In Bacon$17.00
Five sea scallops wrapped in Applewood smoked bacon with citrus-cracked pepper sauce and balsamic reduction
More about Windjammer & Upper Deck Pub
Mimmo's Italian Restaurant image

 

Mimmo's Italian Restaurant

408 Shelburne Rd, South Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$10.75
10 or 20 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of hot, medium or mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
Garden
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, onion, broccoli, green pepper, black olives and pepperoncini.
Balsamic Chicken
Diced Chicken breast sautéed in garlic Olive Oil and Penne pasta to reduction. On the bottom a heathy bed of Green leaf Lettuce, Cherry tomatoes, julienned Cucumber, onions, Kalamata olives and crumbles of feta and parmigian.
More about Mimmo's Italian Restaurant
Chicken Charlies image

 

Chicken Charlies

1160 Williston Rd, So Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sauce (lrg)$1.59
4 oz
Sauce (sm)$0.79
2 oz
Jumbo Wings (Bone-In)
More about Chicken Charlies
Guild Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Guild Tavern

1633 Williston Rd, South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (2230 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN WINGS$15.00
Dry rubbed chicken wings, Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese Dressing
CHICKEN$26.00
spit roasted dry-rubbed Adams farm chicken, roasted baby potatoes, bacon, braised greens
GRILLED OCTOPUS$16.00
chickpeas, roasted cipollini onions, calabrese pepper chimichurri
More about Guild Tavern
Skinny Pancake- Airport image

 

Skinny Pancake- Airport

1200 Airport Dr, South Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mad Hasher$6.95
Egg, Cabot cheddar and a hash brown on an english muffin
$ Add local Ham, Bacon or Sausage
Hash Browns$3.00
Native potatoes, shredded, pattied and fried. Served as a pair.
Quickee$5.95
Egg and Cabot cheddar on a house made english muffin.
$ Add local Ham, Bacon or Sausage
More about Skinny Pancake- Airport
Bliss Bee SOUTH BURLINGTON image

 

Bliss Bee SOUTH BURLINGTON

1185 Shelburne Road, Suite 6, South Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hand-Cut Fries$3.49
try as we might, to go fries do not travel long distances very well
Cowboy Chicken$8.99
Fried chicken breast / bacon / crispy onions / ranch / lettuce
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Maple Mustard
More about Bliss Bee SOUTH BURLINGTON
