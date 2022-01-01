Cake in South Burlington
South Burlington restaurants that serve cake
Chicken Charlies
1160 Williston Rd, So Burlington
|Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
|$15.99
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade tartar sauce
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.99
|Vanilla Mousse Cake
|$4.99
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Guild Tavern
1633 Williston Rd, South Burlington
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$9.00
luxardo cherry, candied walnuts
|APPLE RUM CAKE
|$9.00
goat milk caramel, sea salt streusel
|LARGE SALAD w/ QUINOA CAKES
|$22.00
quinoa cakes, greens, carrots, shaved radish, pepitas, cherry tomatoes, croutons