Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in South Burlington

Go
South Burlington restaurants
Toast

South Burlington restaurants that serve cake

Chicken Charlies image

 

Chicken Charlies

1160 Williston Rd, So Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich$15.99
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade tartar sauce
Chocolate Cake$4.99
Vanilla Mousse Cake$4.99
More about Chicken Charlies
Guild Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Guild Tavern

1633 Williston Rd, South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (2230 reviews)
Takeout
CHOCOLATE CAKE$9.00
luxardo cherry, candied walnuts
APPLE RUM CAKE$9.00
goat milk caramel, sea salt streusel
LARGE SALAD w/ QUINOA CAKES$22.00
quinoa cakes, greens, carrots, shaved radish, pepitas, cherry tomatoes, croutons
More about Guild Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in South Burlington

Clams

Steak Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Cheesecake

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near South Burlington to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston