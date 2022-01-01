Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in South Burlington

South Burlington restaurants
South Burlington restaurants that serve crab cakes

Windjammer & Upper Deck Pub image

 

Windjammer & Upper Deck Pub

1076 Williston Road, South Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake$16.00
Citrus-cracked peppercorn sauce, preserved lemon
More about Windjammer & Upper Deck Pub
Chicken Charlies image

 

Chicken Charlies - 1160 Williston Rd

1160 Williston Rd, So Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich$15.99
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade tartar sauce
Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich$10.49
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade tartar sauce
More about Chicken Charlies - 1160 Williston Rd

