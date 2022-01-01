Crab cakes in South Burlington
South Burlington restaurants that serve crab cakes
Windjammer & Upper Deck Pub
1076 Williston Road, South Burlington
|Crab Cake
|$16.00
Citrus-cracked peppercorn sauce, preserved lemon
Chicken Charlies - 1160 Williston Rd
1160 Williston Rd, So Burlington
|Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
|$15.99
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade tartar sauce
|Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
|$10.49
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade tartar sauce