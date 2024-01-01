South Cape Diner-Cape - 1215 Cape Coral Parkway East
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1215 Cape Coral Parkway East, Cape Coral FL 33904
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Tito's Cantina Tequila Bar & Grille Cape
No Reviews
1334 Cape Coral Parkway East Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurant
Hooked Island Grill Cape Coral - 4721 Southeast 10th Place
No Reviews
4721 Southeast 10th Place Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurant
East of Chicago Pizza Company - 9th Place, Downtown Cape Coral
No Reviews
4706 SE 9th place Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurant