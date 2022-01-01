South Corner Store
South Building Corner Cafe Market
585 South Blvd.
Location
585 South Blvd.
Pontiac MI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Container Store
Your one stop shop for everything you need in South!
Hunter House Hamburgers
Classic sliders and fries since 1952.
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Alley Cat Cafe
A groovy little restaurant and coffee shop in the heart of downtown Pontiac serving all coffee drinks, beer, wine, alcohol, sliders, tacos, sandwiches, soups, salads, sweets & more