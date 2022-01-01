Go
South County Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5960 Deale Churchton Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (265 reviews)

Popular Items

Carnitas Nachos$13.00
Chips and Dips$7.00
Chicken Bites$10.00
Bone In WIngs$11.00
Blackened Mahi Taco$15.00
Blackened Shrimp Taco$14.00
Boneless Wings$10.00
Chicken Nachos$13.00
Steamed Shrimp$12.00
Fries$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

5960 Deale Churchton Road

Deale MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
