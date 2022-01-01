Go
South County Cafe brings back the nostalgia of the food Mom made at home. Fresh ingredients combine decades old recipes with a touch of today's food trends. Take a look at the menu and choose from hand cracked eggs over easy to jumbo lump crabcakes and everything in between. Now featuring an espresso bar and fresh baked pastries.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket$9.99
3 tenders with fries, served with your choice of sauce
Steak and Cheese$11.49
Thinly sliced ribeye steak with grilled onions, grilled peppers, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Hamburger$11.99
1/2 lb. fresh ground beef, cooked to your liking with your choice of toppings. Served with Fries
BLT$7.99
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread
Chicken Cheese Steak$9.59
Thinly sliced grilled chicken with grilled onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted sub roll
Club Sandwich$11.99
Your choice of ham, turkey or both meats, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on choice of bread
Kid Chicken Tenders$5.99
Chicken Biscuit$4.59
With honey sriracha sauce
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$4.29
Cookie$1.59
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

5960 Deale Churchton Rd

Deale MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

