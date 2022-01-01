South County Cafe brings back the nostalgia of the food Mom made at home. Fresh ingredients combine decades old recipes with a touch of today's food trends. Take a look at the menu and choose from hand cracked eggs over easy to jumbo lump crabcakes and everything in between. Now featuring an espresso bar and fresh baked pastries.



SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5960 Deale Churchton Rd • $$