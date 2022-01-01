South Dartmouth restaurants you'll love

South Dartmouth restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • South Dartmouth

South Dartmouth's top cuisines

Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try South Dartmouth restaurants

Fay's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fay's Restaurant

613 DARTMOUTH ST, South Dartmouth

Avg 4.3 (722 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Plain Pizza$9.00
Fay's classic plain pizza, white Cheddar Cheese and tomato pizza sauce – Simply Perfect!
Chicken Parmigiana$19.00
Crispy fried baked with Parmesan & aged Cheddar cheese,
marinara sauce, served over spaghetti
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, fresh Parmesan cheese
People's Pressed image

 

People's Pressed

242 Elm St,, Dartmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Choco Thicc Shake$7.49
house-made peanut butter, plant protein, agave, banana, cacao, and oat milk, topped with cacao nibs
PB Dream$7.49
spinach, banana, hemp seeds, plant protein, house-made peanut butter and almond milk, topped with hemp seeds
Sweet Stuff$7.00
strawberries, banana, and oat milk, topped with fresh strawberries
Cultivator Shoals image

 

Cultivator Shoals

307 Smith Neck Road, Dartmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Sunrise Bakery and Coffee Shop

571 Dartmouth Street, Dartmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
