South Dartmouth restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fay's Restaurant
613 DARTMOUTH ST, South Dartmouth
|Popular items
|Plain Pizza
|$9.00
Fay's classic plain pizza, white Cheddar Cheese and tomato pizza sauce – Simply Perfect!
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$19.00
Crispy fried baked with Parmesan & aged Cheddar cheese,
marinara sauce, served over spaghetti
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, fresh Parmesan cheese
People's Pressed
242 Elm St,, Dartmouth
|Popular items
|Choco Thicc Shake
|$7.49
house-made peanut butter, plant protein, agave, banana, cacao, and oat milk, topped with cacao nibs
|PB Dream
|$7.49
spinach, banana, hemp seeds, plant protein, house-made peanut butter and almond milk, topped with hemp seeds
|Sweet Stuff
|$7.00
strawberries, banana, and oat milk, topped with fresh strawberries