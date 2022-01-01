Chocolate chip cookies in South Dartmouth
South Dartmouth restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Fay's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fay's Restaurant
613 DARTMOUTH ST, South Dartmouth
|Side Bread & Oil
|$3.00
Fay's house baked bread made fresh every day with signature dipping oil.
|Fay's Linguica
|$11.50
Amaral's ground linguica, aged cheddar cheese, marinara sauce
|Fay's Clam Chowder Cup
|$5.00
Our signature creamy chowder
More about Scuttlebutt Coffee Company
Scuttlebutt Coffee Company
10a Bridge Street, Dartmouth
|Cold Brew
|$4.25
Cold brew served in our 16oz cold cup, using Tandem Coffee's Time and Temperature blend. Steeped for 18 hours over night, producing a smooth, high caffeine cold coffee.
|Iced Latte
|$4.50
2oz of espresso over ice with whole milk (or choose a different milk in the modifiers) in our 16oz cold cup.
|Crispy Potatoes
|$4.00
A (substantial) side portion of our customer favorite - crispy potatoes! Our version of home fries with our seasoning spices of the week, and a side of house made mayo.