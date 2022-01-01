South Dennis restaurants
you'll love
/
South Dennis
South Dennis's top cuisines
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Must-try South Dennis restaurants
D'Angelo
485 Route 134S, S. Dennis
No reviews yet
Popular items
Lays Baked
$1.29
Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
More about D'Angelo
The Ocean House
425 Old Wharf Road, Dennisport
No reviews yet
More about The Ocean House
Corner of Yum
766 Route 6A, Dennis
No reviews yet
More about Corner of Yum
More near South Dennis to explore
Hyannis
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Orleans
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Chatham
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Harwich Port
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Dennis
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Dennis Port
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston