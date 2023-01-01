Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in South Dennis

South Dennis restaurants
South Dennis restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Buncey's Pizza and Sports Cafe

894 East West Dennis Road, South Dennis

Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$11.99
Freshly grilled chicken breast tossed with Caesar Salad rolled up in your choice of a White, Wheat or Sundried Tomato Wrap
Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$11.99
A Crispy Chicken Cutlet diced and tossed with Caesar Salad rolled up in your choice of a White, Wheat or Sundried Tomato Wrap
The Bagel Dudes - South Dennis, MA

485 Massachusetts 134, Dennis

TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.21
Choice of Wrap, Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Strips, and Caesar Dressing.
