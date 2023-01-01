Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in South Dennis

South Dennis restaurants
South Dennis restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Buncey's Pizza and Sports Cafe

894 East West Dennis Road, South Dennis

Large Grilled Chicken$11.99
Grilled chicken breast on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of a White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$11.99
Freshly grilled chicken breast tossed with Caesar Salad rolled up in your choice of a White, Wheat or Sundried Tomato Wrap
More about Buncey's Pizza and Sports Cafe
Ocean House Restaurant

425 Old Wharf Road, Dennisport

Kids Grilled Chicken$15.00
More about Ocean House Restaurant

