South El Monte restaurants you'll love

Must-try South El Monte restaurants

Baby Bro's Pizza and Wings - S El Monte image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Baby Bro's Pizza and Wings - S El Monte

9847 Rush St, South El Monte

Avg 4.5 (1258 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large The Works$27.99
Pepperoni,Ham,Sausage,Mushroom,Onion, Bell Pepper & Olives.
X-Large Family Meal$49.99
Our X-Large Family Meal Includes a X-Large(1 topping pizza), 10 Wings with the flavor of your choice and accompanied by ranch or blue cheese, our Famous Baby Bros Potatoes and a 2-Liter Drink.
Jumbo Family Meal$58.99
Our Big Bros Family Meal Includes a Big Bros(1 topping pizza), 10 Wings with the flavor of your choice and accompanied by ranch or blue cheese, our Famous Baby Bros Potatoes and a 2-Liter Drink.
Rio's Pizza South El Monte image

 

Rio's Pizza South El Monte

1949 Durfee Avenue, South El Monte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Wedges$8.95
14" Pizza (Med)$15.25
Buffalo Wings (12) 2 LBS$18.95
【粶鼎记】 中央厨房 image

 

【粶鼎记】 中央厨房

1500 Chico Ave, South El Monte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
黄焖鸡腿煲【1店】份$4.20
麻辣肥肠豆花煲【2店】份$5.40
鹌鹑蛋罐头【2店】罐$3.00
Taco Nazo image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Taco Nazo

9516 Garvey Ave, South El Monte

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8 Taco Tray$24.99
Save 5%! (Not including add-ons)
Taco Dorado: Potato$3.49
Taco dorado (crunchy taco). Mashed potatoes fried inside a tortilla. Topped with cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, cheese, and signature sauce.
Asada Taco$3.49
Grilled beef taco, topped with cilantro and onion.
Bun Bun Bao Inc. image

 

Bun Bun Bao Inc.

2543 Lee Ave, South El Monte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Daikokuya - El Monte

9911 Garvey Avenue, El Monte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
