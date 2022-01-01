South El Monte restaurants you'll love
South El Monte's top cuisines
Must-try South El Monte restaurants
More about Baby Bro's Pizza and Wings - S El Monte
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Baby Bro's Pizza and Wings - S El Monte
9847 Rush St, South El Monte
|Popular items
|Large The Works
|$27.99
Pepperoni,Ham,Sausage,Mushroom,Onion, Bell Pepper & Olives.
|X-Large Family Meal
|$49.99
Our X-Large Family Meal Includes a X-Large(1 topping pizza), 10 Wings with the flavor of your choice and accompanied by ranch or blue cheese, our Famous Baby Bros Potatoes and a 2-Liter Drink.
|Jumbo Family Meal
|$58.99
Our Big Bros Family Meal Includes a Big Bros(1 topping pizza), 10 Wings with the flavor of your choice and accompanied by ranch or blue cheese, our Famous Baby Bros Potatoes and a 2-Liter Drink.
More about Rio's Pizza South El Monte
Rio's Pizza South El Monte
1949 Durfee Avenue, South El Monte
|Popular items
|Potato Wedges
|$8.95
|14" Pizza (Med)
|$15.25
|Buffalo Wings (12) 2 LBS
|$18.95
More about 【粶鼎记】 中央厨房
【粶鼎记】 中央厨房
1500 Chico Ave, South El Monte
|Popular items
|黄焖鸡腿煲【1店】份
|$4.20
|麻辣肥肠豆花煲【2店】份
|$5.40
|鹌鹑蛋罐头【2店】罐
|$3.00
More about Taco Nazo
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Taco Nazo
9516 Garvey Ave, South El Monte
|Popular items
|8 Taco Tray
|$24.99
Save 5%! (Not including add-ons)
|Taco Dorado: Potato
|$3.49
Taco dorado (crunchy taco). Mashed potatoes fried inside a tortilla. Topped with cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, cheese, and signature sauce.
|Asada Taco
|$3.49
Grilled beef taco, topped with cilantro and onion.
More about Bun Bun Bao Inc.
Bun Bun Bao Inc.
2543 Lee Ave, South El Monte
More about Daikokuya - El Monte
Daikokuya - El Monte
9911 Garvey Avenue, El Monte