Burritos in South El Monte
South El Monte restaurants that serve burritos
A Huevo Que Si - 1721 Durfee Ave
1721 Durfee Ave, S El Monte
|Sunrise Burrito
|$18.00
wet burrito covered in molcajete sauce. bacon and ham scrambled with eggs and house potatoes wrapped in flour torilla with cheese topped with fried egg and sour cream.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Taco Nazo - South El Monte
9516 Garvey Ave, South El Monte
|Grilled Shrimp Burrito
|$13.99
Grilled shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce.
|Veggie Burrito
|$7.99
Cheese, beans, rice, cabbage, onions, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.99
Beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.