Burritos in South El Monte

South El Monte restaurants
South El Monte restaurants that serve burritos

A Huevo Que Si - 1721 Durfee Ave

1721 Durfee Ave, S El Monte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sunrise Burrito$18.00
wet burrito covered in molcajete sauce. bacon and ham scrambled with eggs and house potatoes wrapped in flour torilla with cheese topped with fried egg and sour cream.
Taco Nazo image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Taco Nazo - South El Monte

9516 Garvey Ave, South El Monte

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Shrimp Burrito$13.99
Grilled shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce.
Veggie Burrito$7.99
Cheese, beans, rice, cabbage, onions, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.99
Beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
