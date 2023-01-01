Tacos in South El Monte
South El Monte restaurants that serve tacos
A Huevo Que Si
1721 Durfee Ave, S El Monte
|Surf & Turf Taco
|$8.00
Shrimp, NY, jalapeno mayo, cabagge & pico de gallo.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Taco Nazo - South El Monte
9516 Garvey Ave, South El Monte
|Taco Dorado: Potato
|$3.99
Taco dorado (crunchy taco). Mashed potatoes fried inside a tortilla. Topped with cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, cheese, and signature sauce.
|Family 8 Taco Pack
|$45.99
A meal for the family! It’s an 8 taco tray, served with 32oz of beans, 32oz of rice, a medium bag of chips, 8oz of chip salsa, and 6 chile gueritos. (Save 13%! Excludes upgrade add-ons)
|20 Taco Tray
|$69.99
Save 5%! (Not including add-ons)