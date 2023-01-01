Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in South El Monte

South El Monte restaurants
South El Monte restaurants that serve tacos

A Huevo Que Si

1721 Durfee Ave, S El Monte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Surf & Turf Taco$8.00
Shrimp, NY, jalapeno mayo, cabagge & pico de gallo.
More about A Huevo Que Si
Taco Nazo image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Taco Nazo - South El Monte

9516 Garvey Ave, South El Monte

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Dorado: Potato$3.99
Taco dorado (crunchy taco). Mashed potatoes fried inside a tortilla. Topped with cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, cheese, and signature sauce.
Family 8 Taco Pack$45.99
A meal for the family! It’s an 8 taco tray, served with 32oz of beans, 32oz of rice, a medium bag of chips, 8oz of chip salsa, and 6 chile gueritos. (Save 13%! Excludes upgrade add-ons)
20 Taco Tray$69.99
Save 5%! (Not including add-ons)
More about Taco Nazo - South El Monte

