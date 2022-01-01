Burritos in South Elgin
Coronado Mexican Kitchen
455 Redington Dr, South Elgin
|San Luis Burrito
|$15.99
Grilled Steak, OR chicken sautéed bell pepper, tomatoes & onions, covered in cheese sauce. Side of rice, beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream. Shrimp (add 3.00)
|Amigo Burrito
|$10.99
Filled with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo withand a side of avocado salsa >Choose the protein> Azada steak, Chorizo, Grilled chicken, Carnitas pork, Vegetables, or Tinga
|Cinco De Mayo Burrito
|$13.99
Large tortilla stuffed with Yucatan-style pulled pork, rice & beans, cheese. Topped with our special creamy red, white & green sauce