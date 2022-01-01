Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in South Elgin

Go
South Elgin restaurants
Toast

South Elgin restaurants that serve burritos

Coronado Mexican Kitchen image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Coronado Mexican Kitchen

455 Redington Dr, South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (528 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
San Luis Burrito$15.99
Grilled Steak, OR chicken sautéed bell pepper, tomatoes & onions, covered in cheese sauce. Side of rice, beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream. Shrimp (add 3.00)
Amigo Burrito$10.99
Filled with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo withand a side of avocado salsa >Choose the protein> Azada steak, Chorizo, Grilled chicken, Carnitas pork, Vegetables, or Tinga
Cinco De Mayo Burrito$13.99
Large tortilla stuffed with Yucatan-style pulled pork, rice & beans, cheese. Topped with our special creamy red, white & green sauce
More about Coronado Mexican Kitchen
Burrito image

TACOS

Inches Taco's Food Truck 1

228 Beck Avenue, South Elgin

Avg 4.6 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$8.50
More about Inches Taco's Food Truck 1

Browse other tasty dishes in South Elgin

Quesadillas

Ceviche

Tacos

Nachos

Tortas

Map

More near South Elgin to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1339 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston