Enchiladas in South Elgin

South Elgin restaurants
South Elgin restaurants that serve enchiladas

Coronado Mexican Kitchen image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Coronado Mexican Kitchen - 455 Redington Dr

455 Redington Dr, South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (528 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas Morelos$13.99
Santa Fe Enchiladas$14.99
(5)chicken, beef, cheese, bean, shredded beef covered with mild sauce. Side of lettuce, sour cream
Kids Enchilada$5.99
More about Coronado Mexican Kitchen - 455 Redington Dr
Orale Guey - 558 South Randall Road

558 South Randall Road, South Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enmoladas (Enchiladas Topped With Mole)$20.00
Enmoladas (Enchiladas Topped With Mole)
Filled With Black beans, Chicken Tinga, Cheese,Topped With Red Onion, Sour Cream & fresco cheese. Served with Rice.
(Just For YOU! Upon Request, We Can Make Them With Salsa Verde)
More about Orale Guey - 558 South Randall Road

