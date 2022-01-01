South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
Since 2005, The Buttery has been a neighborhood mainstay for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Think contemporary American food with an English twist! We are open for takeout and indoor seating.
37 Clarendon Street
Popular Items
Location
37 Clarendon Street
Boston MA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tatte Bakery | Back Bay
Boston | Cambridge | Brookline
Beatnic - Backbay
"FRESH NEW NAME.
SAME CRAZY DELICIOUS FOOD."
Cusser's Back Bay
Cusser's is a casual New England seafood restaurant and bar located in the heart of Back Bay Boston
Cafe Services
Come in and enjoy!