South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe

Since 2005, The Buttery has been a neighborhood mainstay for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Think contemporary American food with an English twist! We are open for takeout and indoor seating.

37 Clarendon Street

Popular Items

Kettle Brand Potato Chips$2.25
Chicken Milanese$13.00
fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato, parmesan cheese, roasted garlic spread, basil nut-free pesto, balsamic reduction, arugula, ciabatta
California BLT$12.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic aioli, toasted multigrain bread
Strawberry Rhubarb Bar$3.50
Avocado Toast$9.00
sunflower, flax+pumpkin seeds, aleppo chili flakes, lime, 7-grains bread
Butternut Squash$7.00
Ham & Cheese Baguette$12.00
ham, gruyere cheese, butter, dijon mustard, cornichons, baguette
Caprese$13.00
fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato, basil nut-free pesto, balsamic, EVOO, ciabatta
Buttery Biscuit Sandwich$8.50
buttermilk biscuit, scrambled egg, aged cheddar, bacon or roasted tomato
Buttery Toast$8.50
organic peanut butter, sliced banana or mixed berry jam, 7-grain bread
Location

37 Clarendon Street

Boston MA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

