South End Buttery
Since 2005, The Buttery has been a neighborhood mainstay for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Think contemporary American food with an English twist! We are open for takeout, delivery and outdoor seating with social distancing and mandated mask guidelines in effect. Come and join us on our heated outdoor patio with expanded seating!
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
312 Shawmut Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
312 Shawmut Ave
Boston MA
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mela
Come in and enjoy!
Mod Espresso
Mod Espresso is a warm welcome to Modern Relik, with the scent of coffee and fresh breads greeting clients as they enter. A neighborhood spot where locals stop each day for a quick shot of espresso or a long, lingering conversation with friends. Mod Espresso also showcases Modern Relik table-top wares that are available in the store for purchase.
Franklin Cafe
A South End staple for the last 25 years