Go
Toast

South End Buttery

Since 2005, The Buttery has been a neighborhood mainstay for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Think contemporary American food with an English twist! We are open for takeout, delivery and outdoor seating with social distancing and mandated mask guidelines in effect. Come and join us on our heated outdoor patio with expanded seating!

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

312 Shawmut Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)

Popular Items

Buttery Biscuit Sandwich$8.50
buttermilk biscuit, scrambled egg, aged cheddar, bacon or roasted tomato
Scones$4.25
Cold Brewed Coffee$4.25
enjoy the rich flavor and texture of Equator Coffee's Mocha Java
Iced Latte$4.45
Latte$4.00
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
scrambled eggs, scallions, bacon, baby spinach, cheddar, sour cream and salsa
Coffee$2.85
the deep, satisfying flavors and aromas of Equator Coffee's award-winning roasts
Muffins$4.25
Bagel$1.50
iggy's bagel with your choice of cream cheese
Cappuccino$3.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

312 Shawmut Ave

Boston MA

Sunday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mela

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mod Espresso

No reviews yet

Mod Espresso is a warm welcome to Modern Relik, with the scent of coffee and fresh breads greeting clients as they enter. A neighborhood spot where locals stop each day for a quick shot of espresso or a long, lingering conversation with friends. Mod Espresso also showcases Modern Relik table-top wares that are available in the store for purchase.

Franklin Cafe

No reviews yet

A South End staple for the last 25 years

Peets Coffee & Tea by Chequers in Boston University School of Medicine Lobby.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston