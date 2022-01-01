Go
South End Uncorked

Come and get uncorked! High End Fast Casual Speak Easy. Amazing Authentic Food & Craft Cocktails

15 Elm St

Popular Items

Shaved Brussels Sprout$15.00
toasted pine nuts, broken caesar dressing
Double Double Cheeseburger$19.00
se burger sauce, house made ketchup, zucchini pickles, hand cut fries
Kid Chicken Fingers$12.00
UC Cheesesteak$24.00
"with" sliced ribeye, american cheese, hand cut fries
Rocket Greens$14.00
shaved parmesan cheese, rosemary-lemon vinaigrette
Roasted Chicken Dumplings$12.00
Lobster Lollipops$8.00
chili lime butter
Pork Buns$16.00
pickled zucchini & carrots, house kimchee
Crispy Chicken Cutlet Salad$21.00
Fried Cheese Curds$12.00
15 Elm St

New Canaan CT

Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
