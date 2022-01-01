South Florida Distillers
We are Ft Lauderdale's Oldest Distillery.
We have a variety of spirits and mixers for you to enjoy at home until we can all drink locally together! Please give us a call if you have any questions.
1110 NE 8th Ave
Location
1110 NE 8th Ave
Oakland Park FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
