South Florida Distillers

We are Ft Lauderdale's Oldest Distillery.
We have a variety of spirits and mixers for you to enjoy at home until we can all drink locally together! Please give us a call if you have any questions.

1110 NE 8th Ave

Popular Items

Ouroboros Rum$50.00
Dram Beauty Bubbles CBD$5.00
Dram Gingergrass CBD$5.00
FWAYGO Rum$30.00
Single Barrel FWAYGO Rum$50.00
Grilled Pineapple FWAYGO Rum$50.00
Otto's CBD Cider Pear Rhubarb$5.00
Dram Lemongrass CBD$5.00
Prescribed Spirits Gin$30.00
CBDelight Sparkling Lemonade$4.00
Location

1110 NE 8th Ave

Oakland Park FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
