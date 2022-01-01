South Gate restaurants you'll love
More about Eatgud Kitchen
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Eatgud Kitchen
3008 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate
|Popular items
|Veggie Love
|$8.50
chicken or avocado (vg), spinach, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, radishes, sprouts, hummus spread
|1/2 & 1/2
1/2 Overnight Oatmeal and 1/2 Chia Pudding with your choice of toppings.
|Strawberry
|$7.85
chicken or avocado (v), strawberries, spinach, red onions, paprika mayo
More about 12th Round Wings - South Gate
12th Round Wings - South Gate
2801 Firestone Boulevard, South Gate
|Popular items
|Ranch Dip $
|$0.59
House made sauce with bold herbs & spices.
|TKO FRIES
|$8.99
a rumble of waffle fries...
choose any flavor of crispy chicken to top them!
|WINGS - 12 EA
|$18.00
12 crispy wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 2 dipping sauces to accompany them.
More about Tacos Gavilan
TACOS
Tacos Gavilan
5800 FIRESTONE BLVD, SOUTH GATE
|Popular items
|Taco Pastor
|$1.89
1 Marinated Pork Taco - Served Plain
|Taco Cabeza
|$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Head Taco - Served Plain
|Burrito Asada
|$6.99
Grilled beef - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
More about milk+cookies
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
milk+cookies
4331 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate
|Popular items
|Cookie Kit (Ugly Sweater)
|$25.00
DIY Ugly Sweater Cookie Kit includes:
8 sugar cookies (regular sweater, off-shoulder sweater, knit hat, snowflake)
4 small bags of icing
3 packets of sprinkles
|Cookie Kit (Holiday)
|$25.00
DIY Holiday Cookie Kit includes:
8 sugar cookies (santa, gingerbread man, ornament or wreath, christmas tree)
4 small bags of icing
3 packets of sprinkles
|Specialty Iced Lattes
|$4.50
*All specialty lattes include dairy
More about Fuego Tacos LA
Fuego Tacos LA
9849 Atlantic Ave, South Gate
|Popular items
|Fish Taco OG
|$5.00
More about 12th Round Wings #2
12th Round Wings #2
2801 firestone blvd ste A, south gate
