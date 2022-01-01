South Gate restaurants you'll love

Go
South Gate restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • South Gate

South Gate's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try South Gate restaurants

Eatgud Kitchen image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Eatgud Kitchen

3008 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate

Avg 4.3 (932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veggie Love$8.50
chicken or avocado (vg), spinach, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, radishes, sprouts, hummus spread
1/2 & 1/2
1/2 Overnight Oatmeal and 1/2 Chia Pudding with your choice of toppings.
Strawberry$7.85
chicken or avocado (v), strawberries, spinach, red onions, paprika mayo
More about Eatgud Kitchen
12th Round Wings - South Gate image

 

12th Round Wings - South Gate

2801 Firestone Boulevard, South Gate

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ranch Dip $$0.59
House made sauce with bold herbs & spices.
TKO FRIES$8.99
a rumble of waffle fries...
choose any flavor of crispy chicken to top them!
WINGS - 12 EA$18.00
12 crispy wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 2 dipping sauces to accompany them.
More about 12th Round Wings - South Gate
Tacos Gavilan image

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

5800 FIRESTONE BLVD, SOUTH GATE

Avg 4.4 (950 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Pastor$1.89
1 Marinated Pork Taco - Served Plain
Taco Cabeza$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Head Taco - Served Plain
Burrito Asada$6.99
Grilled beef - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
More about Tacos Gavilan
milk+cookies image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

milk+cookies

4331 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate

Avg 5 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cookie Kit (Ugly Sweater)$25.00
DIY Ugly Sweater Cookie Kit includes:
8 sugar cookies (regular sweater, off-shoulder sweater, knit hat, snowflake)
4 small bags of icing
3 packets of sprinkles
Cookie Kit (Holiday)$25.00
DIY Holiday Cookie Kit includes:
8 sugar cookies (santa, gingerbread man, ornament or wreath, christmas tree)
4 small bags of icing
3 packets of sprinkles
Specialty Iced Lattes$4.50
*All specialty lattes include dairy
More about milk+cookies
Fuego Tacos LA image

 

Fuego Tacos LA

9849 Atlantic Ave, South Gate

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Taco OG$5.00
More about Fuego Tacos LA
Restaurant banner

 

12th Round Wings #2

2801 firestone blvd ste A, south gate

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 12th Round Wings #2
Restaurant banner

 

12th Round Wings #3

2801 firestone blvd ste A, south gate

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 12th Round Wings #3

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Gate

Tacos

Map

More near South Gate to explore

Gardena

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downey

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bell

No reviews yet

Carson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Pico Rivera

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston