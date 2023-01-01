Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

South Glens Falls restaurants you'll love

South Glens Falls restaurants
  • South Glens Falls

South Glens Falls's top cuisines

Pizza
Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try South Glens Falls restaurants

Giavano's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Giavano's Pizzeria

92 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls

Avg 3.6 (34 reviews)
Popular items
Giavano's Original Boneless Style Tenders$9.50
Giavano's Original Boneless Style Tenders Includes Bleu Cheese and Celery
Calzone$8.99
Ricotta & Mozzarella Calzone
Buffalo Wings$4.99
Buffalo Wings (6) Includes Bleu Cheese and Celery
Common Roots Brewing Company image

 

Common Roots Brewing Company

58 Saratoga Avenue, South Glens Fall

No reviews yet
Popular items
The Not So Common Burger$13.00
This Not So Common Burger is the Common Roots take on a classic smashed style Burger with a few special features. A 4oz patty accompanied by kimchi aioli, quick-fried pickled red onions, house pickles and American cheese atop a brioche roll. The Veggie version features a Black Bean patty topped with arugula, pickled red onions and chipotle aioli atop a brioche bun. But don't stop there, feel free to build your burger up however you'd like from the selections below...
3Bs KNEES$17.00
Brussel Sprouts / Oscar's Bacon / Bleu Cheese / House Cheese Blend / Roasted Garlic / Hot Honey
Crispy Bites$11.00
Crispy fried bites of chicken thigh tossed to your preference with a dipping sauce of your choice.
Banner pic

 

The Common Roots Bierhall and Barrel House

62 Saratoga Avenue, South Glens Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
