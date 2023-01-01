South Glens Falls restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Giavano's Pizzeria
92 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls
Popular items
Giavano's Original Boneless Style Tenders
$9.50
Giavano's Original Boneless Style Tenders Includes Bleu Cheese and Celery
Calzone
$8.99
Ricotta & Mozzarella Calzone
Buffalo Wings
$4.99
Buffalo Wings (6) Includes Bleu Cheese and Celery
Common Roots Brewing Company
58 Saratoga Avenue, South Glens Fall
Popular items
The Not So Common Burger
$13.00
This Not So Common Burger is the Common Roots take on a classic smashed style Burger with a few special features. A 4oz patty accompanied by kimchi aioli, quick-fried pickled red onions, house pickles and American cheese atop a brioche roll. The Veggie version features a Black Bean patty topped with arugula, pickled red onions and chipotle aioli atop a brioche bun. But don't stop there, feel free to build your burger up however you'd like from the selections below...
3Bs KNEES
$17.00
Brussel Sprouts / Oscar's Bacon / Bleu Cheese / House Cheese Blend / Roasted Garlic / Hot Honey
Crispy Bites
$11.00
Crispy fried bites of chicken thigh tossed to your preference with a dipping sauce of your choice.