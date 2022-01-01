South Hadley restaurants you'll love

Toast
Must-try South Hadley restaurants

Thirsty Mind image

 

Thirsty Mind

23 College St, South Hadley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
EGG & CHEESE CROISSANT$5.75
ICED COFFEE$2.75
EGG & CHEESE BAGEL$4.75
More about Thirsty Mind
Johnny's Bar & Grille image

 

Johnny's Bar & Grille

23 College St, South Hadley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Noodles$7.00
egg noodle | butter | soy sauce | garlic | scallions
Truffle Burger$16.00
sweet port wine glaze | vermont cheddar | arugula | sautéed mushrooms | truffle aioli
Potstickers$10.00
pork filling | soy dipping sauce
More about Johnny's Bar & Grille
IYA Sushi and Noodle Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES

IYA Sushi and Noodle Kitchen

15 College St, South Hadley

Avg 4.4 (930 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bumble Crunch Roll$15.00
spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber topped with shrimp tempura, scallions, and eel sauce and drizzled with local honey white truffle aioli
Caterpillar Roll$14.00
shrimp tempura, spicy crab, and cucumber topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha, sweet potato crunch, and tempura crunch
Spring Rolls$6.00
veggie filled, served with sweet chili sauce
More about IYA Sushi and Noodle Kitchen
The Boathouse image

 

The Boathouse

1 Alvord Street, South Hadley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered North Atlantic Cod, coleslaw, tartar
Boathouse Cheeseburger$12.00
7oz., american cheese - add your toppings
Short Rib Shepherd's Pie$22.00
Garlic mashed potatoes, pearl onions, carrots, peas
More about The Boathouse

