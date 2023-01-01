Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in South Hadley

Go
South Hadley restaurants
Toast

South Hadley restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

Johnny's Bar & Grille image

 

Johnny's Bar & Grille

23 College St, South Hadley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef & Cabbage on Rye$17.00
More about Johnny's Bar & Grille
Consumer pic

 

Yarde Tavern South Hadley

3 Hadley Street, South Hadley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Corned Beef Cabbage$21.00
More about Yarde Tavern South Hadley

