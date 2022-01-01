Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in South Hadley

South Hadley restaurants that serve pies

Johnny's Bar & Grille image

 

Johnny's Bar & Grille

23 College St, South Hadley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Hey Johnny Pie$20.00
Small Hey Johnny Pie$13.00
Oreo Pie$7.00
More about Johnny's Bar & Grille
The Boathouse image

 

The Boathouse

1 Alvord Street, South Hadley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shepard's Pie$22.00
More about The Boathouse

