Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in South Hadley

Go
South Hadley restaurants
Toast

South Hadley restaurants that serve tacos

Johnny's Bar & Grille image

 

Johnny's Bar & Grille

23 College St, South Hadley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$13.00
napa | tomato | red onion | chipotle aioli | choice of blackened or fried
Beef Taco$14.00
napa | tomato | red onion | cilantro | sriracha drizzle
More about Johnny's Bar & Grille
IYA Sushi and Noodle Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES

IYA Sushi and Noodle Kitchen

15 College St, South Hadley

Avg 4.4 (930 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Taco$15.00
2 tacos, diced spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeño, lettuce, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sushi rice, eel sauce
Spicy Salmon Taco$15.00
2 tacos, diced spicy salmon, avocado, jalapeño, lettuce, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sushi rice, eel sauce
More about IYA Sushi and Noodle Kitchen
The Boathouse image

 

The Boathouse

1 Alvord Street, South Hadley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Cod Tacos$14.00
corn flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, sriracha aioli, pickled onions, tortilla chips, salsa sour cream
BBQ Short Rib Tacos$14.00
corn flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, sriracha aioli, pickled onions, tortilla chips, salsa sour cream
More about The Boathouse

Browse other tasty dishes in South Hadley

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Fried Rice

Clam Chowder

Risotto

Garlic Noodles

Reuben

Cake

Map

More near South Hadley to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Northampton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Holyoke

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Chicopee

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hadley

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Easthampton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston