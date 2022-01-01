Tacos in South Hadley
South Hadley restaurants that serve tacos
Johnny's Bar & Grille
23 College St, South Hadley
|Fish Taco
|$13.00
napa | tomato | red onion | chipotle aioli | choice of blackened or fried
|Beef Taco
|$14.00
napa | tomato | red onion | cilantro | sriracha drizzle
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES
IYA Sushi and Noodle Kitchen
15 College St, South Hadley
|Spicy Tuna Taco
|$15.00
2 tacos, diced spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeño, lettuce, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sushi rice, eel sauce
|Spicy Salmon Taco
|$15.00
2 tacos, diced spicy salmon, avocado, jalapeño, lettuce, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sushi rice, eel sauce
The Boathouse
1 Alvord Street, South Hadley
|Blackened Cod Tacos
|$14.00
corn flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, sriracha aioli, pickled onions, tortilla chips, salsa sour cream
|BBQ Short Rib Tacos
|$14.00
corn flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, sriracha aioli, pickled onions, tortilla chips, salsa sour cream