Chicken wraps in South Haven

South Haven restaurants
South Haven restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Black River Tavern image

 

Black River Tavern

403 Phoenix St, South Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
More about Black River Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Dairy Queen South Haven

555 Phoenix St, South Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Chicken Wrap$3.99
More about Dairy Queen South Haven

