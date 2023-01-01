Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pulled pork sandwiches in
South Haven
/
South Haven
/
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
South Haven restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Black River Tavern
403 Phoenix St, South Haven
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$13.00
More about Black River Tavern
New Park Gastropub - 402 Eagle Street
402 Eagle Street, South Haven
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$15.00
More about New Park Gastropub - 402 Eagle Street
