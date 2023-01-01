Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

South Hill restaurants you'll love

South Hill restaurants
  • South Hill

Must-try South Hill restaurants

Bringleton's Coffee House image

SOUPS

Bringleton's Coffee House

126 N Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill

Avg 4.9 (209 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Deluxe Chef Salad$12.29
Meet your new favorite chef salad; a flavorful masterpiece and must try! A generous portion of fresh, crisp romaine and baby spinach, topped with with Boars Head ham & turkey breast, shredded cheeses, bacon, boiled eggs, and all the veggies! Our house made avocado ranch takes this salad to the next level!
Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch Salad$12.00
This salad is a customer favorite! Fresh, crisp romaine and baby spinach come topped with shredded cheese blend, crispy bacon, and a 6 oz grilled chicken breast. Our house made ranch dressing is unlike any ranch you've ever tried!
French Dip$9.15
Our French Dip comes on an 8 inch hoagie roll, stuffed with the highest quality rare roast beef that's sliced fresh in house daily, swiss cheese, and house made aioli. This sandwich comes with our house made au jus for dipping.
More about Bringleton's Coffee House
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Ameri-Kor Seafood - South Hill VA

111 Brook Ave, South Hill

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ameri-Kor Seafood - South Hill VA
Double D's Smokehouse Grill - 1169 E Atlantic St

1169 E Atlantic St, South Hill

No reviews yet
More about Double D's Smokehouse Grill - 1169 E Atlantic St
