South Hill restaurants you'll love

Bringleton's Coffee House
126 N Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill
|$12.29
Meet your new favorite chef salad; a flavorful masterpiece and must try! A generous portion of fresh, crisp romaine and baby spinach, topped with with Boars Head ham & turkey breast, shredded cheeses, bacon, boiled eggs, and all the veggies! Our house made avocado ranch takes this salad to the next level!
|$12.00
This salad is a customer favorite! Fresh, crisp romaine and baby spinach come topped with shredded cheese blend, crispy bacon, and a 6 oz grilled chicken breast. Our house made ranch dressing is unlike any ranch you've ever tried!
|$9.15
Our French Dip comes on an 8 inch hoagie roll, stuffed with the highest quality rare roast beef that's sliced fresh in house daily, swiss cheese, and house made aioli. This sandwich comes with our house made au jus for dipping.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Ameri-Kor Seafood - South Hill VA
111 Brook Ave, South Hill
Double D's Smokehouse Grill - 1169 E Atlantic St
1169 E Atlantic St, South Hill