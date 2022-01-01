South Jordan restaurants you'll love
South Jordan's top cuisines
Must-try South Jordan restaurants
Flake Pie Company
1665 Towne Center Drive #3, South Jordan
|Popular items
|When Chocolate Met Caramel
|$4.75
• Chocolate cream filling
• Salted caramel layer
• Whipped cream
• Caramel drizzle
• Signature FLAKEy butter crust
|Apple of My Pie
|$4.75
• Granny smith apples roasted in brown sugar and cinnamon
• Traditional glazed lattice top
• Signature FLAKEy butter crust
|PIE COMBO
|$12.50
Build your bundle
Daylight Donuts
10497 S Redwood Rd, South Jordan
|Popular items
|Dozen Fancies
|$15.99
|Dozen Specialties
|$18.50
|Dozen Classics
|$10.99
SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN
1098 W South Jordan Pkwy, Unit 102, South Jordan
|Popular items
|SAAG
|$13.95
(GF) (Can be made Vegan upon request) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Traditional recipe of baby spinach sauteed with tomato, onion, garlic & garam masala.
|Punjabi Samosas (2pcs)
|$7.95
(VEGAN) (VEG) Savory pastry filled with mashed potato, sweet peas, coriander, toasted cumin & ginger, served with dipping sauces
|Garlic Cheese Naan
|$4.45
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
Cheeburger Cheeburger
10949 S Redwood Road #400, South Jordan
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese Wedges
|$5.99
|Fried Mushrooms
|$5.99
|The Western Burger
|$7.89
BISCOTTS SOUTH JORDAN
1098 S Jordan Pkwy #110, South Jordan
|Popular items
|Chocolate Cake
Dream Dark Chocolate- a big bite of rich chocolate layered cake under a creamy chocolate ganache.
|Mixed Fruit Cake
Soft layers of vanilla cake layered with rich whipped cream, sweet berries and mixed fruit.
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
10722 S River Front Pkwy, South Jordan
Zulu Grille
10709 S Redwood Rd unit 101, South Jordan
|Popular items
|Chicken wrap
|$13.99
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, avocado, Piri Piri aioli. Served on a golden whole wheat tortilla. Served with tri-colored potatoes. Add bacon for 99¢.
|Chicken bowl
|$11.99
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, grilled corn, arugula, avocado, cucumber, Piri Piri aioli. Served over African yellow rice.
|Butternut squash soup
|$3.99
Topped with creamy goat cheese and roasted pepitas.
Blue Fish Sushi Bar
11587 S District Main Dr #100, South Jordan