South Jordan restaurants you'll love

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Bagels
Must-try South Jordan restaurants

Flake Pie Company image

 

Flake Pie Company

1665 Towne Center Drive #3, South Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
When Chocolate Met Caramel$4.75
• Chocolate cream filling
• Salted caramel layer
• Whipped cream
• Caramel drizzle
• Signature FLAKEy butter crust
Apple of My Pie$4.75
• Granny smith apples roasted in brown sugar and cinnamon
• Traditional glazed lattice top
• Signature FLAKEy butter crust
PIE COMBO$12.50
Build your bundle
More about Flake Pie Company
Daylight Donuts image

 

Daylight Donuts

10497 S Redwood Rd, South Jordan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dozen Fancies$15.99
Dozen Specialties$18.50
Dozen Classics$10.99
More about Daylight Donuts
SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN image

 

SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN

1098 W South Jordan Pkwy, Unit 102, South Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SAAG$13.95
(GF) (Can be made Vegan upon request) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Traditional recipe of baby spinach sauteed with tomato, onion, garlic & garam masala.
Punjabi Samosas (2pcs)$7.95
(VEGAN) (VEG) Savory pastry filled with mashed potato, sweet peas, coriander, toasted cumin & ginger, served with dipping sauces
Garlic Cheese Naan$4.45
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
More about SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

 

Cheeburger Cheeburger

10949 S Redwood Road #400, South Jordan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese Wedges$5.99
Fried Mushrooms$5.99
The Western Burger$7.89
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
BISCOTTS SOUTH JORDAN image

 

BISCOTTS SOUTH JORDAN

1098 S Jordan Pkwy #110, South Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chocolate Cake
Dream Dark Chocolate- a big bite of rich chocolate layered cake under a creamy chocolate ganache.
Mixed Fruit Cake
Soft layers of vanilla cake layered with rich whipped cream, sweet berries and mixed fruit.
More about BISCOTTS SOUTH JORDAN
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar image

 

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

10722 S River Front Pkwy, South Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Consumer pic

 

Zulu Grille

10709 S Redwood Rd unit 101, South Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken wrap$13.99
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, avocado, Piri Piri aioli. Served on a golden whole wheat tortilla. Served with tri-colored potatoes. Add bacon for 99¢.
Chicken bowl$11.99
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, grilled corn, arugula, avocado, cucumber, Piri Piri aioli. Served over African yellow rice.
Butternut squash soup$3.99
Topped with creamy goat cheese and roasted pepitas.
More about Zulu Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Blue Fish Sushi Bar

11587 S District Main Dr #100, South Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Blue Fish Sushi Bar

