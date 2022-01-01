Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in South Jordan

South Jordan restaurants
South Jordan restaurants that serve chicken salad

Sweet & savory chicken salad image

 

Zulu Grille

10709 S Redwood Rd unit 101, South Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet & savory chicken salad$14.99
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, mango, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, roasted pepitas, mixed greens, baby kale, cucumbers, blood orange vinaigrette.
Spicy chicken salad$15.99
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, bacon, avocado, grilled corn, tomatoes, red onions, mixed greens, goat cheese, roasted pepitas, Piri Piri ranch. (The spice level of the salad is mild/medium).
More about Zulu Grille
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

10722 S River Front Pkwy, South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (2049 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Salad - Grilled Chicken Breast$13.99
Baby greens, carrots, bell pepper, Bermuda onion, and crispy wontons. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

