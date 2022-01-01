Chicken salad in South Jordan
Zulu Grille
10709 S Redwood Rd unit 101, South Jordan
|Sweet & savory chicken salad
|$14.99
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, mango, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, roasted pepitas, mixed greens, baby kale, cucumbers, blood orange vinaigrette.
|Spicy chicken salad
|$15.99
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, bacon, avocado, grilled corn, tomatoes, red onions, mixed greens, goat cheese, roasted pepitas, Piri Piri ranch. (The spice level of the salad is mild/medium).