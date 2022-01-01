Chicken teriyaki in South Jordan
South Jordan restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
Blue Fish Sushi Bar
11587 S District Main Dr #100, South Jordan
|Teriyaki Chicken Kids
|$6.95
|TERIYAKI CHICKEN
|$12.00
Charbroiled chicken thigh served w/ teriyaki sauce
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
10722 S River Front Pkwy, South Jordan
|KIDS Chicken Teriyaki
|$8.99
Includes one juice box, rice, and tempura vegetables
|Teriyaki Salad - Grilled Chicken Breast
|$13.99
Baby greens, carrots, bell pepper, Bermuda onion, and crispy wontons. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.
|Chicken Teriyaki Dinner
|$14.99
Served with tempura vegetables and rice