Chicken tikka in South Jordan

South Jordan restaurants
South Jordan restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Item pic

 

BISCOTTS SOUTH JORDAN - 1098 W SOUTH JORDAN PKWY

1098 S Jordan Pkwy #110, South Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Puff$5.40
Savory Chicken Tikka Wrapped & Baked in Buttery Flaky Puff Pastry
More about BISCOTTS SOUTH JORDAN - 1098 W SOUTH JORDAN PKWY
Item pic

 

SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN - 1098 W SOUTH JORDAN PKWY

1098 W South Jordan Pkwy, Unit 102, South Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Kebab (Bone Less)$15.45
(GF) Tender grilled chicken pieces in a traditional marinade of ginger, garlic, spices, yogurt and lemon juice
Malai Chicken Tikka Kebab$15.45
(GF) Pieces of chicken marinated in a creamy cashew nut, saffron sauce and grilled in the tandoor
Chicken Tikka Dosa$11.95
(GF) Savory rice and lentil crepes service with fresh coconut & tomato chutneys and sambar (lentil soup) Pulled chicken smothered in a tikka sauce for a hearty filling
More about SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN - 1098 W SOUTH JORDAN PKWY

