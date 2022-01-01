Chicken tikka in South Jordan
South Jordan restaurants that serve chicken tikka
BISCOTTS SOUTH JORDAN - 1098 W SOUTH JORDAN PKWY
1098 S Jordan Pkwy #110, South Jordan
|Chicken Tikka Puff
|$5.40
Savory Chicken Tikka Wrapped & Baked in Buttery Flaky Puff Pastry
SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN - 1098 W SOUTH JORDAN PKWY
1098 W South Jordan Pkwy, Unit 102, South Jordan
|Chicken Tikka Kebab (Bone Less)
|$15.45
(GF) Tender grilled chicken pieces in a traditional marinade of ginger, garlic, spices, yogurt and lemon juice
|Malai Chicken Tikka Kebab
|$15.45
(GF) Pieces of chicken marinated in a creamy cashew nut, saffron sauce and grilled in the tandoor
|Chicken Tikka Dosa
|$11.95
(GF) Savory rice and lentil crepes service with fresh coconut & tomato chutneys and sambar (lentil soup) Pulled chicken smothered in a tikka sauce for a hearty filling