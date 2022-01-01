Curry in South Jordan
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
10722 S River Front Pkwy, South Jordan
|Chicken Curry Dinner
|$14.99
Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots and onions simmered in our delicious Japanese curry sauce, served over rice
|Chicken Curry Lunch
|$13.99
Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots and onions simmered in our delicious Japanese curry sauce, served over rice.
SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN
1098 W South Jordan Pkwy, Unit 102, South Jordan
|VEG CURRY COMBO VALUE PACK
|$34.99
Choice of Veg curries with selected options with Basmati Rice, 2 Butter Naans & 2 Veg Samosas
|CURRY COMBO VALUE PACK
|$36.99
Choice of curries with selected options with Basmati Rice, 2 Butter Naans & 2 Veg Samosas
|MADRAS GOAT CURRY
|$16.95
(GF)
Southern spiced goat (bone-in) curry with mustard, fenugreek, curry leaves and sambhar spices