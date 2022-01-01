Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in South Jordan

South Jordan restaurants
South Jordan restaurants that serve curry

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

10722 S River Front Pkwy, South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (2049 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Curry Dinner$14.99
Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots and onions simmered in our delicious Japanese curry sauce, served over rice
Chicken Curry Lunch$13.99
Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots and onions simmered in our delicious Japanese curry sauce, served over rice.
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN

1098 W South Jordan Pkwy, Unit 102, South Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
VEG CURRY COMBO VALUE PACK$34.99
Choice of Veg curries with selected options with Basmati Rice, 2 Butter Naans & 2 Veg Samosas
CURRY COMBO VALUE PACK$36.99
Choice of curries with selected options with Basmati Rice, 2 Butter Naans & 2 Veg Samosas
MADRAS GOAT CURRY$16.95
(GF)
Southern spiced goat (bone-in) curry with mustard, fenugreek, curry leaves and sambhar spices
More about SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN

