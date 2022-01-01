Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in South Jordan

South Jordan restaurants
South Jordan restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Flake Pie Company - South Jordan

1665 Towne Center Drive #3, South Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pie 3-Pack$13.50
Apple of My Pie: Granny Smith apples roasted in brown sugar and cinnamon
B-A-N-A-N-A-S: banana cream filling, soft torched meringue top
Greatest Dough on Earth: real cookie dough filling, layer of Biscoff, whipped cream & cookie dough top
Raspberry Fields Forever: raspberry cream filling, house-made raspberry, whipped cream, graham cracker crust
Sweet Child O' Lime: key lime filling, whipped cream, graham cracker crust
When Chocolate Met Caramel: chocolate cream filling, salted caramel, whipped cream
Life's a Peach: peaches, streusel topping, maple drizzle
Pie Love You$1.00
She's My Berry Pie$4.95
• Four-berry filling with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries
• Sweet icing
• Signature FLAKEy butter crust
More about Flake Pie Company - South Jordan
Item pic

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Souvlaki - South Jordan

1067 S Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (2167 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SPINACH PIE$4.19
An authentic rich pie with spinach, feta cheese, and herbs. Crusted with phyllo dough and baked to perfection.
More about Greek Souvlaki - South Jordan

Map

Map

