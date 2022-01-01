Pies in South Jordan

Apple of My Pie: Granny Smith apples roasted in brown sugar and cinnamon

B-A-N-A-N-A-S: banana cream filling, soft torched meringue top

Greatest Dough on Earth: real cookie dough filling, layer of Biscoff, whipped cream & cookie dough top

Raspberry Fields Forever: raspberry cream filling, house-made raspberry, whipped cream, graham cracker crust

Sweet Child O' Lime: key lime filling, whipped cream, graham cracker crust

When Chocolate Met Caramel: chocolate cream filling, salted caramel, whipped cream

Life's a Peach: peaches, streusel topping, maple drizzle

