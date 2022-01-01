Pies in South Jordan
South Jordan restaurants that serve pies
More about Flake Pie Company - South Jordan
Flake Pie Company - South Jordan
1665 Towne Center Drive #3, South Jordan
|Pie 3-Pack
|$13.50
Apple of My Pie: Granny Smith apples roasted in brown sugar and cinnamon
B-A-N-A-N-A-S: banana cream filling, soft torched meringue top
Greatest Dough on Earth: real cookie dough filling, layer of Biscoff, whipped cream & cookie dough top
Raspberry Fields Forever: raspberry cream filling, house-made raspberry, whipped cream, graham cracker crust
Sweet Child O' Lime: key lime filling, whipped cream, graham cracker crust
When Chocolate Met Caramel: chocolate cream filling, salted caramel, whipped cream
Life's a Peach: peaches, streusel topping, maple drizzle
|Pie Love You
|$1.00
|She's My Berry Pie
|$4.95
• Four-berry filling with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries
• Sweet icing
• Signature FLAKEy butter crust