Samosa in South Jordan

South Jordan restaurants
South Jordan restaurants that serve samosa

Munchkart - - South Jordan

1776 W 10610 S Ste A, South Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Punjabi Samosa (Veg)$5.99
More about Munchkart - - South Jordan
Punjabi Samosas (2pcs) image

 

SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN - 1098 W SOUTH JORDAN PKWY

1098 W South Jordan Pkwy, Unit 102, South Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Punjabi Samosas (2pcs)$7.95
(VEGAN) (VEG) Savory pastry filled with mashed potato, sweet peas, coriander, toasted cumin & ginger, served with dipping sauces
Samosa Chaat$9.95
(VEG) Deconstructed samosas topped with sweet yogurt, mint, tamarind chutneys and crispy sev
More about SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN - 1098 W SOUTH JORDAN PKWY

