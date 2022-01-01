Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in South Jordan

Go
South Jordan restaurants
Toast

South Jordan restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Main pic

 

Blue Fish Sushi Bar

11587 S District Main Dr #100, South Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP TEMPURA ENTREE$13.00
6pcs of shrimp tempura
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.00
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, tempura flakes & eel sauce
More about Blue Fish Sushi Bar
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

10722 S River Front Pkwy, South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (2049 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.99
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, spicy sauce, and eel sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Dinner$17.99
Served with tempura vegetables and rice
Shrimp & Veg Tempura$9.99
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in South Jordan

Salmon

Eel

Miso Soup

Sashimi

Cake

Fried Rice

Nigiri

Teriyaki Salmon

Map

More near South Jordan to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (275 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston