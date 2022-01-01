Go
South Kitchen + Bar

247 E Washington St • $$

Avg 4.5 (900 reviews)

Popular Items

Springer Chicken$22.50
1/2 chicken roasted + braised in duck fat over-scalloped potato medley, grilled vegetables, dijon glaze, and orange zest
BYOV 3$13.00
Choose any 3 sides!
Iron Skillet Tots$8.50
Duck fat-tossed tots and a choice of orange marmilade mustard, house-made ranch, or sweet red pepper sauce
BBQ Plate$18.00
Smoked + pulled pork, sweet + tangy house made BBQ sauce, Brunswick stew, Brussels sprout slaw, and Texas toast
Tots$4.50
Bar Burger$16.50
7oz *Black Angus Beef, two-year aged cheddar, herb basted portobella mushrooms, watercress, pickled onions, bacon fat mayo, brioche bun, choice of side
Fried Chicken$4.50
Full House$11.50
Spring Mix, carrots, cucumber, radishes, tomatoes, Vidalia onion vinaigrette
Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

247 E Washington St

Athens GA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
