SOUTH KITCHEN + SPIRITS

Barney's motto is simple: give our guests good food and good service and they'll keep coming back.
Elevated Southern cuisine in a relaxed, comfortable setting.

150 Pine Lake Dr Suite A

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.95
choice of fried, blackened or grilled chicken, mixed greens, red onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, tossed in molasses buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Tenders$9.95
fried buttermilk-battered chicken breast strips, pickled veggies and comeback dipping sauce.
Southern Cuban$11.95
crispy bacon, BBQ pork, pickles, dijon mustard and swiss cheese on a pressed cuban roll.
Keto Chicken Cobb Salad$13.95
pulled roasted chicken, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, a hard-boiled egg, red onion, shredded cheddar and avocado.
Grilled Chicken Club$11.95
seasoned grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Red, White & Blue Burger$10.95
american cheese, shredded romaine, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayo on a brioche bun.
Kid's Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders$5.95
BLT-A Salad$12.95
grilled or fried chicken with bacon, romain, tomato and avocado, served with tomato ranch dressing.
Chick Fil a$11.95
fried or grilled with mayo and pickles on a brioche bun. try it buffalo style or Nashville HOT!
Shrimp & Grits$18.95
seared shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, roasted tomatoes and garlic, cajun butter sauce, served over smoked gouda grits with crispy collards.
150 Pine Lake Dr Suite A

Ponte Vedra FL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
