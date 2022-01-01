South Lake Tahoe restaurants you'll love
BAGELS
Tahoe Bagel Company
1018 Al Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe
|Back 2 Life
|$9.25
The ultimate hangover cure! Your choice of two breakfast meats, with cheese, over eggs with a hashbrown and a dash of hot sauce. Served on your choice of bagel.
|Spec. Bagel - Lox
|$11.75
Cold smoked Nova lox, cream cheese, red onion, capers, dill all on your choice of bagel.
|BLT
|$7.75
Generous serving of bacon, lettuce, and tomato with light mayo on your choice of bagel.
SANDWICHES
Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe
|Eggs Benedict
|$14.95
Toasted English muffin with smoked ham, 2 poached eggs topped with our "cheesy" herb sauce, or try it "veggie" style with spinach & tomato or sliced breast of turkey. Served with choice of potatoes.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Scrambled eggs, your choice of meat or avocado, choice of cheese, hash browns , and homemade salsa wrapped in our jumbo flour tortilla.
|Fantastic French Toast
|$8.95
Thick sourdough bread dipped in our homemade cinnamon egg batter & topped with powdered sugar.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
17 Beach Hut Deli
1072 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe
|Chips
|$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
|Beach Comber
Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal
|Malibu
|$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
Bare Roots Artisian Coffee Roasting Co.
2572 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Unit #3, South Lake Tahoe
|Tahoe Delight
|$4.00
A perfect blend of espresso, caramel and vanilla.
|BREAKFAST TACO
|$4.00
Egg, potato, diced bacon, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla! Yum!
|Toasted Marshmallow Latte
|$4.00
PIZZA • SALADS
Flatstick Pub
4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Suite 101, South Lake Tahoe
|Flatstick Nacho Half
|$11.00
Tortilla chips with queso cheese, black bean, cotija cheese, jalapenos, pico, guac, sour cream
|French Onion Soup
|$10.00
Caramelized Onion, Beef Broth, Croutons, Cheese
|Mango
|$3.50
Goodfella's Pizza
3668 Lake Tahoe Blvd,, South Lake Tahoe
|Hawaiian Pizza (18" Large)
|$21.50
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
|Goodfella's Special (18" Large)
|$25.00
Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Sausage
|8 Spicy Wings
|$9.00
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Maria's Mexican Restaurant
2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd #1, South Lake Tahoe
|La Verde
|$15.00
Corn Tortilla, Filling of your choice, Our famous creamy Green Tomatillo Salsa, Topped with Queso Fresco. Served with Cilantro Rice and Black Beans
|Guacamole Appetizer
|$10.00
Fresh Avocado, Chopped Tomato, Onion, and Cilantro, Lime, topped with Cotija Cheese
|Oscar's Famous Tacos
|$15.00
Three Hand-made Corn Tortillas, Your choice of Fish or Shrimp, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, and our Secret Chipotle Dressing
Lake Tahoe AleWorX
2050 LAKE TAHOE BLVD., S LAKE TAHOE
|Pera
|$25.00
Honey, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Pears, Fresh arugula
|Pizza Verde
|$18.00
Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Basil
El Sazón de Mi Tierra
3354 sandy way, South Lake Tahoe
|3 Quesadillas de Maza
|$7.99
3 quesadillas de maza vienen fritas con frijoles lechuga queso y crema y puedes agregar carne por solo por .99¢ea
(3 deep fried handmade corn quesadillas , refried beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, add meat .99¢ ea
|Horchata
Homemade Horchata
|Asada Fries
|$9.99
Pico de gallo, queso, jalapeño, crema, guacamole opción de carne.
( pico de gallo, cheese, jalapeno, sour cream, guacamole, choice of meat)
Trailfolk Coffee Co.
4143 Cedar Avenue, South Lake Tahoe
|Breakfast Tacos
A little larger than a street taco and wrapped up in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of house-made salsa.
Sorry, no substitutions on these.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.50
Thick bacon, ham, fried egg, cheddar, and herbs on an english muffin. Warmed and toasted to perfection.
Limonada Tahoe
2230 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe
Lotus Pho 2
3330 Lake Tahoe Boulevard suite 15, South Lake Tahoe