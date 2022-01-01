South Lake Tahoe restaurants you'll love

Go
South Lake Tahoe restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Vegan
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try South Lake Tahoe restaurants

Tahoe Bagel Company image

BAGELS

Tahoe Bagel Company

1018 Al Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.6 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Back 2 Life$9.25
The ultimate hangover cure! Your choice of two breakfast meats, with cheese, over eggs with a hashbrown and a dash of hot sauce. Served on your choice of bagel.
Spec. Bagel - Lox$11.75
Cold smoked Nova lox, cream cheese, red onion, capers, dill all on your choice of bagel.
BLT$7.75
Generous serving of bacon, lettuce, and tomato with light mayo on your choice of bagel.
More about Tahoe Bagel Company
Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe image

SANDWICHES

Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe

1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (4424 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eggs Benedict$14.95
Toasted English muffin with smoked ham, 2 poached eggs topped with our "cheesy" herb sauce, or try it "veggie" style with spinach & tomato or sliced breast of turkey. Served with choice of potatoes.
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Scrambled eggs, your choice of meat or avocado, choice of cheese, hash browns , and homemade salsa wrapped in our jumbo flour tortilla.
Fantastic French Toast$8.95
Thick sourdough bread dipped in our homemade cinnamon egg batter & topped with powdered sugar.
More about Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
17 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

17 Beach Hut Deli

1072 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.2 (1306 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
Beach Comber
Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal
Malibu$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
More about 17 Beach Hut Deli
Bare Roots Artisian Coffee Roasting Co. image

 

Bare Roots Artisian Coffee Roasting Co.

2572 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Unit #3, South Lake Tahoe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tahoe Delight$4.00
A perfect blend of espresso, caramel and vanilla.
BREAKFAST TACO$4.00
Egg, potato, diced bacon, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla! Yum!
Toasted Marshmallow Latte$4.00
More about Bare Roots Artisian Coffee Roasting Co.
Flatstick Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS

Flatstick Pub

4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Suite 101, South Lake Tahoe

Avg 3.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Flatstick Nacho Half$11.00
Tortilla chips with queso cheese, black bean, cotija cheese, jalapenos, pico, guac, sour cream
French Onion Soup$10.00
Caramelized Onion, Beef Broth, Croutons, Cheese
Mango$3.50
More about Flatstick Pub
Goodfella's Pizza image

 

Goodfella's Pizza

3668 Lake Tahoe Blvd,, South Lake Tahoe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hawaiian Pizza (18" Large)$21.50
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
Goodfella's Special (18" Large)$25.00
Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Sausage
8 Spicy Wings$9.00
More about Goodfella's Pizza
Maria's Mexican Restaurant image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Maria's Mexican Restaurant

2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd #1, South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.4 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
La Verde$15.00
Corn Tortilla, Filling of your choice, Our famous creamy Green Tomatillo Salsa, Topped with Queso Fresco. Served with Cilantro Rice and Black Beans
Guacamole Appetizer$10.00
Fresh Avocado, Chopped Tomato, Onion, and Cilantro, Lime, topped with Cotija Cheese
Oscar's Famous Tacos$15.00
Three Hand-made Corn Tortillas, Your choice of Fish or Shrimp, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, and our Secret Chipotle Dressing
More about Maria's Mexican Restaurant
Lake Tahoe AleWorX image

 

Lake Tahoe AleWorX

2050 LAKE TAHOE BLVD., S LAKE TAHOE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pera$25.00
Honey, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Pears, Fresh arugula
Pizza Verde$18.00
Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Basil
More about Lake Tahoe AleWorX
Banner pic

 

El Sazón de Mi Tierra

3354 sandy way, South Lake Tahoe

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
3 Quesadillas de Maza$7.99
3 quesadillas de maza vienen fritas con frijoles lechuga queso y crema y puedes agregar carne por solo por .99¢ea
(3 deep fried handmade corn quesadillas , refried beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, add meat .99¢ ea
Horchata
Homemade Horchata
Asada Fries$9.99
Pico de gallo, queso, jalapeño, crema, guacamole opción de carne.
( pico de gallo, cheese, jalapeno, sour cream, guacamole, choice of meat)
More about El Sazón de Mi Tierra
Trailfolk Coffee Co. image

 

Trailfolk Coffee Co.

4143 Cedar Avenue, South Lake Tahoe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Tacos
A little larger than a street taco and wrapped up in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of house-made salsa.
Sorry, no substitutions on these.
Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
Thick bacon, ham, fried egg, cheddar, and herbs on an english muffin. Warmed and toasted to perfection.
More about Trailfolk Coffee Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Limonada Tahoe

2230 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Limonada Tahoe
Restaurant banner

 

Lotus Pho 2

3330 Lake Tahoe Boulevard suite 15, South Lake Tahoe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Lotus Pho 2

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Lake Tahoe

Tacos

Nachos

Burritos

Map

More near South Lake Tahoe to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Nevada City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Reno

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston